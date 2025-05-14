DDG and Halle Bailey: A look at their net worth amid legal tensions

Halle Bailey managed to get a restraining order against her ex, DDG, after he sent her very disturbing messages, accusing her of being with Brent Faiyaz. This happened during a Mother's Day getaway at St. Lucia, when Bailey was vacationing with her sister and infant son, Halo, according to a TMZ report. Rapper DDG, left, and singer Halle Bailey(AP)

What happened between DDG and Bailey?

It was at this time that her ex, YouTuber DDG began accusing her of spending time with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz on a private island. Bailey kept denying the accusations and calmly responded that she was vacationing with her child, Halo.

ALSO READ | DDG accused Halle Bailey of cosying up with Brent Faiyaz, sent threatening messages: Report

When the tone of the messages went ahead to become more and more disturbing, Bailey took the step of securing a restraining order against her ex.

What is Halle Bailey's net worth?

As of 2024, Halle Bailey's net worth is estimated at a whopping $3 million, according to a Marca report. This stems from her steady rise in income from her multiple talents, including both film and music. When her music career first kicked off, she gradually proceeded towards acting. Her role as Sky on the hit show Grown-ish helped increase her screen presence, after which she saw a major rise in her earnings.

YouTuber DDG's net worth

YouTuber DDG's net worth was earlier rumored to be $8 million, but Bailey's ex later responded about this on a “360 With Speedy” show. DDG joked that the claim that his net worth was $8 million was “way off”, and that it could be much more than that. However, it could not be completely ascertained if he was actually serious.

However, during the show, he also revealed that his biggest monthly checks for YouTube content typically used to be $300,000 or $400,000.