Will Stefon Diggs play in Week 8? Huge update on Patriots star's chest injury ahead of Browns game

In big news for New England Patriots fans, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was listed with a chest injury, is expected to be in action for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Diggs' presence was in question in their last week game against the Tennessee Titans too, due to the same injury, but he was active with no limitations. He led his side with six receptions for 69 yards, as they clinched a 31-13 victory. Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Diggs, currently 31-years-old, is coming off a torn ACL injury and looks set to cross 1,000 receiving yards on the season with 39 receptions for 456 yards through seven games.

Diggs was restricted to limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

Recently, the Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels compared Diggs to NFL legend, Randy Moss. "I think the really good receivers that you see in this league, that in a contested situation, especially on the boundary—that's where normally they take place."

"They just basically hold it until the very last second and don't give the defensive back any opportunity to play through the pocket and create an incompletion."

Meanwhile, Diggs said, "I’ve been productive on third down. I’ve been productive on first and second down. We’ve got a lot of guys who are making a lot of plays. The moment they put a little bit of attention on me, you see Pop Douglas, you see Kayshon Boutte, you see Mack Hollins… I don’t think about it too much."

"When it’s my time to get someone else open or the route concept calls for me to get someone open, I’m going to do my job. My job is try to be open. When I am open, try to catch the ball. I’m not open, hopefully someone else is."