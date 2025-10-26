Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB gets huge setback ahead of Week 8 game vs Bears

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears took an unfortunate turn on Saturday. The 28-year-old, initially shown as a full participant in Saturday's practice, was later ruled limited as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens sits on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 28.(Getty Images via AFP)

He will not play in the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Ravens confirmed in a statement earlier today.

"Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears," the Baltimore Ravens statement read. "Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation."

Coach Jim Harbaugh said at Friday's presser that Jackson will not play in Sunday's game. Amid that, his full participation in the practice, as listed by the Ravens initially, sparked questions about his status. That, in turn, prompted another statement by the Ravens on Saturday.

Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury: When will he return?

Sunday's game will be the third in a row for the Ravens, where they will miss their star quarterback and will have to start Tyler Huntley instead. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 while playing against the Houston Texans.

However, he quarterback's recovery is almost complete as he is expected to be back in the squad for the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Jackson is crucial to the Baltimore Ravens' attack, which is pivoted around his throwing abilities. Last season, he passed for 4,172 yards, completing 316 of 474 passing attempts with a completion rate of 66.7%. This season, in the five games he has played so far, Jackson has passed for 869 yards already, with a completion rate of 71.6%.