Will Drake London play today? Latest update on Falcons WR's status ahead of clash vs Dolphins

Will Drake London, the wide receiver (WR) for the Atlanta Falcons, play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team will check on London on Sunday morning to determine his suitability against the Dolphins. Later, he was listed as inactive. Latest update on Drake London’s hip injury: Star receiver to miss out week 8 game vs Dolphins? What we know(Getty Images via AFP)

Will Drake London play against the Miami Dolphins?

Drake London was among five Falcons players listed as questionable. However, Adam Schefter reported there is a chance the star receiver might be seen against the Dolphins on Sunday.

“Falcons will check in this morning at the stadium with WR Drake London — who was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable with a hip injury — to determine whether he can play vs. the Dolphins,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, Schefter said that Drake London had been listed as inactive ahead of the game.

Drake London has been dealing with a hip injury before the start of week 8. Early in the season, the 24-year-old receiver also battled a shoulder injury, according to USA Today. As per the outlet, London practiced for a limited time on Friday.

On the other hand, the Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins will replace Michael Penix Jr. against the Dolphins. As per USA Today, the Falcons’ offensive lineup for the week 8 game is currently a mystery.

Other injured players of the Atlanta Falcons

Apart from star receiver Drake London and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., at least four Falcons players are “out” due to injuries. While Storm Norton (OL) has a foot injury, Divine Deablo (ILB) is suffering from a forearm injury. Jalon Walker is out because of a groin injury, and Billy Bowman Jr. (DB) has a hamstring issue.

The Atlanta Falcons currently have three wins and three losses. On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins have only one win and six losses this season. You can catch the Falcons vs. the Dolphins game on CBS at 1 PM ET.

