The roller coaster that has been the 2025 Atlanta Falcons season took another sharp turn Sunday night and the downward trend continued into Monday. Michael Penix Jr. dealing with bone bruise as Falcons look to move past 49ers disappointment

After Atlanta beat reigning conference finalists in consecutive weeks in the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills, a surprisingly lethargic offensive performance doomed the Falcons in a 20-10 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

More surprises came Monday as head coach Raheem Morris revealed to reporters that starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise in his foot/ankle in the loss.

"Penix will be day-to-day," Morris said. "He's as tough as it gets. Last night, we were looking at him when he got tangled up. He gave us a thumbs up. Kirk was ready to go, but he gave us both a thumbs up and was able to stay in the game. ... There's definitely some limitations."

Even before Penix sustained the injury, Atlanta's offense was severely limited. The Falcons found the end zone just once on a screen pass Bijan Robinson turned into a 10-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to three in the third quarter.

With a chance to take the lead midway through the fourth, Morris elected to take Robinson off the field on fourth-and-1 from the 49ers' 35-yard line. Penix then threw incomplete to Drake London. The San Francisco touchdown on the ensuing drive iced the game.

Morris had to answer why Robinson who the Atlanta head coach has repeatedly labeled the league's best player wasn't on the field for the crucial fourth down.

"We've got a lot of really good players on our football team. We believe in a lot of players on our football team. Looking back at it right now, obviously you want Bijan on the field all the time," Morris said. "You can easily second-guess that one."

Penix threw for 241 yards and a touchdown, but he completed just 21 of 38 passes and was flagged for a crucial intentional grounding that prevented Atlanta from scoring before halftime.

Morris likes the 25-year-old's current path but knows they'll need more from him if he's able to suit up against Miami on Sunday.

"I love where his development is, No. 1," Morris said of Penix. "But yes, there's always going to be times and places, especially for a young quarterback, when you want him to use his footwork, use his proper footwork, do all the things that you want to do. And those are always the things you're doing to consistently fight with a guy with as much arm talent as Mike."

If Penix is unable to go against the Dolphins, the Falcons will start Cousins, who started the first 14 games last season after signing a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta before he was benched in favor of Penix.

Aside from Penix's injury, Atlanta was dealt a massive blow on the defensive side of the ball, as linebacker Divine Deablo exited in the second quarter with a fractured forearm.

"I know is going to miss some time," Morris said. "We look forward to getting him back at some point this year."

Morris also touched on the status of wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, who missed the last two games as a healthy scratch.

"Obviously going through that process right now, talking with ," Morris said. "But that's a distraction I'm dealing with. No one else."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.