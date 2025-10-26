Tornado watch issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi: See list of counties affected

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Tornado Watch is in effect for several parishes of Louisiana and a few counties of southern Mississippi as storms are moving through the Capital Area. The notice is valid until Sunday at noon, and meteorologists are cautioning that the environment is highly supportive of tornadoes and also very strong wind gusts. Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi as region braces for wind, hail and heavy rains(Representative image/Unsplash)

Several counties affected

As per the National Weather Service (NWS), the impacted counties in Louisiana are Jefferson, Washington, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Plaquemines, and Orleans.

In Mississippi, five counties are under a Tornado Watch: Pearl River, Hancock, Walthall, Jackson, and Harrison. Coastal areas such as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, the Mississippi Sound, Lake Borgne, Chandeleur Sound, and Breton Sound are also under watch.

Locals should continuously follow the weather forecast updates and be ready to take refuge without delay if a tornado warning is ‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌issued.

Storm impacts and rainfall outlook

The NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi, stated that isolated severe storms remain a possibility on Sunday morning, mainly across the southeast portion of the region. “Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with storms, but a tornado cannot be ruled out,” the agency warned. The NWS also warned of heavy rain in the morning and early afternoon, which could cause localized flash flooding. About 1-2 inches of rain may fall in a short period of time, with isolated higher amounts possible. Hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are also likely.

The storm could clear up by Sunday afternoon, with the possibility of sunlight breaking through before the end of the day, Fox8 stated.

Shifting weather and tropical developments

A cold front is scheduled to arrive by midweek and bring quite a bit of cooler air, Emegypt reported. The daytime temperature will fall to the 60s, and the nighttime temperature will be close to the low 40s on Thursday.

