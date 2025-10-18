Did Biden give visa to Louisiana man accused of helping Hamas? Mahmoud Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi's case explained

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi, a Louisiana man, has been accused of fighting alongside Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel. He was arrested from Lafayette, where he had been staying, and working at a restaurant since September 2025, ABC-affiliate KATC reported. Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi reportedly faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud, among others.(X/@JackStr42679640, X/@JewsFightBack)

Several profiles on X have expressed outrage at the fact that Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi was granted a US visa under the Joe Biden government.

“This is a wake-up call—Biden’s lax visa policies let Mahmoud Ya'qub Muhtadi, an October 7th Hamas attacker, slip into Louisiana armed and dangerous. Secure borders and strict vetting are non-negotiable—America First means keeping terrorists out!,” one person wrote on X.

Another commented, “…Al-Muhtadi, a member of the DFLP terrorist group, invaded Israel from Gaza — and later entered the U.S. under the Biden Administration.” Yet another said, “Thanks Biden..... pfffffft. I hope in the clean up, they are able to find others in his network. I have to think he has been in contact with other Hamas or Iranian operatives.”

Did Joe Biden govt grant Al-Muhtadi US visa?

Al-Muhtadi reportedly made his way to the US last year on an immigrant visa, as per the complaint accessed by New York Times and ABC News. He reportedly entered the country through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with prosecutors saying he'd lied on his visa application to enter the US.

An individual named Mahmoud Almuhtadi, living in Cairo, reportedly signed a US visa application on June 26, 2024. There he indicated that he was born in Gaza in 1991 and had lived there until March 2024. The application reportedly indicated he did not have a history of paramilitary service or engaging in terrorist activities.

Given that the application was made in June 2024, Joe Biden would have been the President at the time. The US Presidential elections that saw Donald Trump return to the Oval Office took place in November that year.

After entering the US, Al-Muhtadi was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as of May 2025, NYT reported. He was reportedly located by the FBI in Lafayette in June. He has been accused of being a part of the National Resistance Brigades – the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Al-Muhtadi reportedly organized other armed fighters and crossed into Israel after the first wave of Hamas militants, as per the complaint.

While he has not been accused of killing anyone, Al-Muhtadi reportedly faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud, among others.