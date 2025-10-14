Biden hails Trump after Hamas hostages' release, ‘The road to this deal was not easy’

Joe Biden has hailed President Donald Trump after 20 living Hamas hostages were finally released. The release happened in stages, with the hostages being freed in two groups – a group of seven and another group of 13. Biden hails Trump after Hamas hostages' release(via REUTERS)

“I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come – for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally get the chance to rebuild their lives,” Biden wrote on X.

The former president added, “The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line. Now, with the backing of the United States and the world, the Middle East is on a path to peace that I hope endures and a future for Israelis and Palestinians alike with equal measures of peace, dignity, and safety.”

A ‘tremendous day for the Middle East’

Trump, meanwhile, hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East,” according to BBC. He and regional leaders signed a document to cement his Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump previously celebrated on social media after Israel and Hamas signed off the first phase of the peace deal. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” he wrote on Truth Social. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”