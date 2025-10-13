Gaza ceasefire: Israel, Hamas hostage release begins | First visuals

Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances move towards the eastern Gaza Strip from Khan Yunis as Israel and Hamas begin their hostage release (AFP)

The hostage release between Israel and Hamas has begun. The release of the remaining 20 hostages comes after the US brokered a peace plan between the two rival states amid two years of war. The first visuals of the released hostages can are now being circulated on social media.

Follow LIVE Updates on the hostage release here

In exchange of the last hostages, Israel is expected to release nearly 2,000 Palestinians who have been detained or imprisoned before and during the war in Gaza. Vehicles and volunteers from the Red Cross will transfer the hostages to Israel and the released Palestinians to Gaza.

First visuals of Israel-Hamas hostage release | Watch

The first seven hostages were handed over during the first phase of the hostage release on Monday.

As per the list issued by Hamas, the first hostages to be released are -

Gali Berman

Ziv Berman

Eitan Abraham Mor

Omri Miran

Matan Angrest

Alon Ohel

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Also Read | Hamas to release 20 hostages: Here's who they are

The next releases are slated for 9 AM and 10 AM local time. All 20 remaining hostages, who are alive, will be returned today.

The remaining 13 hostages are yet to be released. Once released, this story will be updated with the respective information.

Trump claims ‘war is over’

Before departing for his visit to Israel, US President Donald Trump said that that war in Gaza is “now over.”

"The war is over. Okay? You understand that?" Trump told the media aboard Air Force One while leaving for Israel. "Everybody's very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event," he said, referring to his visit to the Middle East.

After Israel, Trump will head to Israel for the signing of the Gaza peace agreement at the peace summit.