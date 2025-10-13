Hamas set to release Israeli hostages today: Here's who they are

Hamas is set to release dozens of hostages it has held in Gaza for nearly two years, under a major prisoner exchange deal tied to the Israel–Hamas ceasefire. In return, Israel is expected to release almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners. People holding up portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and waving Israeli national flags, along with a poster depicting US President Donald Trump, gather at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.(Ahmed Gharabli/AFP)

Of the 48 hostages still held in Gaza, Israeli authorities believe around 20 are still alive. Their faces have become national symbols - staring down from street corners, broadcast nightly on the news, and held aloft at weekly protests demanding their return.

The hostages were taken during Hamas’ terror attack on October 7, 2023, when terrorists stormed southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 others. That attack triggered the war that has raged for the past two years.

The conflict has since killed 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, displaced nearly 90% of the enclave's 2 million residents, and devastated communities on both sides.

Here's a look at who are the hostages still believed to be alive:

Nova festival hostages

A majority of the hostages were abducted from the Nova music festival, held near Kibbutz Reim. The festival became one of the deadliest sites of the October 7 terror onslaught, with almost 400 people murdered and dozens kidnapped.

Among those expected to be released is Evyatar David, 24, whose starved appearance in a Hamas propaganda video in August - where he said he was digging his own grave - shocked Israelis.

A displaced Palestinian man sits amid the rubble of his destroyed home in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages.(AP)

Also on the list are pianist Alon Ohel, 24, who was kidnapped from a bomb shelter, and Avinatan Or, 32, whose abduction with his girlfriend Noa Argamani was filmed by terrorists and went viral worldwide. Argamani was rescued in June 2024.

Other Nova hostages include Elkana Bohbot, 36, filmed under duress pleading with his family; Rom Braslavski, 21, a security guard whose injuries and captivity were used in terrorist videos; and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, abducted alongside his childhood friend David.

Maksym Harkin, 37, a Ukrainian-born father of one; Segev Kalfon, 27, a bakery worker; Bar Kupershtein, 23, a security guard supporting his injured father; Eitan Mor, 25, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 25, and others are also believed to remain alive.

From the Kibbutzim

Seven hostages were taken from their homes in border communities during the terror attack. Among them are Gali and Ziv Berman, 28, fraternal twins from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, reportedly held separately for nearly two years - the longest they have ever been apart.

Brothers Ariel, 28, and David Cunio, 35, were abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz along with their families. David’s wife Sharon and their twin daughters were released in November 2023, but he remains captive.

Matan Zangauker, 25, was taken from the same kibbutz with his girlfriend, who was freed after 55 days. His mother has since become one of the most outspoken figures in the hostage families’ protest movement.

Israeli soldiers and foreigners

Two Israeli soldiers are also believed to be alive: Matan Angrest, 22, and Nimrod Cohen, 21, both seized by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 fighting. Their families have been among the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis.

Among the four foreign nationals still listed as hostages is Bipin Joshi, 24, a Nepalese agriculture student kidnapped from Kibbutz Alumim. Joshi is the only foreigner believed to be alive; three others - a Tanzanian student and two Thai workers - have been declared dead in absentia.

Hostages declared dead

Israel has formally declared 26 hostages dead based on forensic and intelligence evidence. These include a soldier whose body was never recovered, as well as many taken during the October 7 terror attack. Some were killed during the assault itself, others died in captivity or were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Hamas has indicated that recovering all bodies may take time, claiming some burial sites are unknown. An international task force is expected to assist in locating remains.

Palestinians rally around aid trucks which entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip as a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions holds in the besieged territory.(AFP)

The current ceasefire, which began Friday, is viewed as a critical step toward ending a war that has left deep scars. For Israeli families, the release offers a rare moment of hope after two years of anguish. For Palestinians, the release of thousands of prisoners marks a significant political and humanitarian moment.

It remains unclear how many of the remaining hostages will return home alive. Israel believes only one female hostage remains - and that she was likely killed in captivity.