Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills at least 15, including 3 journalists

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 02:08 pm IST

Victims on Nasser Hospital’s fourth floor were killed in a double-tap strike, with a second missile hitting shortly after the first as rescuers arrived.

At least 15 people, including three journalists, died after an Israeli airstrike struck the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital on Monday, Associated Press reported, citing Gaza’s health ministry.

A Palestinian woman walks past personal belongings as smoke billows following an explosion in the Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025.(AFP)
Among the journalists killed were one from Al Jazeera and another from Reuters.

The ministry was quoted as saying that the victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital died in a double-tap attack, with a second missile striking moments after the first as rescue teams arrived.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the strike.

While Israel has not officially commented on attacks on hospitals during its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, multiple medical facilities across the territory have been hit, with Israel asserting it targeted militants allegedly operating from within hospitals.

Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has endured raids and bombardments throughout 22 months of conflict, despite severe shortages of medical supplies and staff.

A strike on Nasser Hospital in June killed three people and injured ten, the health ministry said. At the time, Israel’s military claimed it had targeted Hamas militants operating from a command and control centre within the hospital.

On Sunday, the health ministry stated that at least 62,686 Palestinians have died in the conflict. It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians but estimates that roughly half were women and children.

The UN and independent experts regard these figures as the most reliable source on casualties, while Israel disputes them and has not released its own data.

