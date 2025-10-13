Gaza ceasefire live updates: Stage set for hostage release and prisoner swap; Trump departs for Israel

A Gaza ceasefire was holding for a third day on October 12, ahead of a US-proposed hostage-prisoner exchange and a summit aimed at charting a path to peace after two years of war.

Gaza ceasefire live updates: Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank are bracing for a decisive 24 hours as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas enters a crucial phase. The coming day is expected to see the release of hostages held in Gaza, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and a surge of humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave. Adding to the high-stakes atmosphere, US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Israel on Monday before heading to Egypt for a regional peace summit.

According to Israeli officials, the country expects 20 living hostages to be freed on Monday after a long wait of 737 day since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and took around 250 captive.

The hostages will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross before being transferred to the Israeli military at the Reim base in southern Israel for reunification with their families.

Preparations are in full swing, with Red Cross ambulances on standby, as several hostages may require immediate medical care after more than two years in captivity.

However, it remains uncertain whether the remains of up to 28 deceased hostages will be returned simultaneously. According to the Associated Press, an international body” is expected to assist in locating the remains if they are not released on Monday, as Israel said.

Palestinian prisoners slated for release

As part of the ceasefire terms, Israel plans to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,700 individuals detained from Gaza during the conflict without formal charges.

Also among those expected to be freed are about 250 Palestinians convicted over attacks that killed or injured Israelis, along with others held on lesser charges.

Trump to visit Israel and Egypt

Donald Trump, who played a key role in brokering the ceasefire, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday morning for a brief but symbolic visit.

The White House said Trump will meet families of hostages and address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, before traveling to Egypt for a “peace summit” with regional and global leaders, reported AP. The US President is expected to return to Washington overnight Tuesday.

Israel-Gaza hostage release: What to expect next

The next 24 hours are set to be pivotal for the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas:

1. Israel expects 20 living hostages to be freed from Gaza on Monday, nearly two years after they were taken captive. The International Committee of the Red Cross will oversee the transfer, before the hostages are handed to Israeli forces at the Reim military base for medical evaluation and reunification with their families.

2. The remains of up to 28 others believed to have died in Gaza are unlikely to be returned immediately.

3. As part of the Gaza peace agreement, Israel will release around 2,000 Palestinian detainees. This includes roughly 1,700 people seized from Gaza during the war, as well as about 250 others convicted for attacks that killed or injured Israelis.

4. Hundreds of aid trucks are expected to begin entering Gaza from Egypt. Around 400 trucks were already lined up on Sunday said an AP report, while Israeli authorities said the number will rise to 600 daily under the deal.

5. Donald Trump will arrive in Israel on Monday morning in a visit. He is expected to meet families of hostages and address the Knesset before leaving for Egypt.