Gaza ceasefire live updates: Stage set for hostage release and prisoner swap; Trump departs for Israel
Gaza ceasefire live updates: Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank are bracing for a decisive 24 hours as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas enters a crucial phase. The coming day is expected to see the release of hostages held in Gaza, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and a surge of humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave. Adding to the high-stakes atmosphere, US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Israel on Monday before heading to Egypt for a regional peace summit....Read More
According to Israeli officials, the country expects 20 living hostages to be freed on Monday after a long wait of 737 day since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and took around 250 captive.
The hostages will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross before being transferred to the Israeli military at the Reim base in southern Israel for reunification with their families.
Preparations are in full swing, with Red Cross ambulances on standby, as several hostages may require immediate medical care after more than two years in captivity.
However, it remains uncertain whether the remains of up to 28 deceased hostages will be returned simultaneously. According to the Associated Press, an international body” is expected to assist in locating the remains if they are not released on Monday, as Israel said.
Palestinian prisoners slated for release
As part of the ceasefire terms, Israel plans to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,700 individuals detained from Gaza during the conflict without formal charges.
Also among those expected to be freed are about 250 Palestinians convicted over attacks that killed or injured Israelis, along with others held on lesser charges.
Trump to visit Israel and Egypt
Donald Trump, who played a key role in brokering the ceasefire, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday morning for a brief but symbolic visit.
The White House said Trump will meet families of hostages and address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, before traveling to Egypt for a “peace summit” with regional and global leaders, reported AP. The US President is expected to return to Washington overnight Tuesday.
The next 24 hours are set to be pivotal for the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas:
Speaking to reporters before boarding that Air Force One to Israel, Trump was asked whether the war is over. He responded simply, “The war is over...”
On whether he believed the ceasefire deal would last, news agency ANI quoted Trump as saying, “I think it is going to hold. There are a lot of reasons why it's going to hold. But I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries... I think people are tired of it.”
Gaza ceasefire live updates: The Gaza peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday will see participation from more than 20 nations, though neither Israel nor Hamas will send representatives.
According to a news agency AFP report, among the expected attendees are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jordan's King Abdullah II, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Canada will be represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Egypt has confirmed that 21 nations will participate, with additional representation expected from the EU, Arab League, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, and Germany.
Iran announced on Monday that neither its President Masoud Pezeshkian nor Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will attend, despite receiving an invitation.
“This is going to be a very special time... Everybody's very excited about this moment in time,” Trump said before takeoff.
He described the trip as a rare occasion of collective enthusiasm, noting, “This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite.”
Trump added, “This is the first time everybody is amazed and they're thrilled, and it's an honour to be involved.” He concluded, “We're going to have an amazing time, and it's going to be something that's never happened before.”
The US President is expected to arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday morning local time.