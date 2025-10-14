Trump calls Pak army chief Asim Munir his ‘favourite Field Marshal’ during Gaza peace summit

United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan’s Army chief Asim Munir is his “favourite” Field Marshal as he welcomed Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the stage to deliver an address during the Gaza peace summit in Egypt. US President Donald Trump met Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House earlier this year.(File Photo/PTI)

Munir was not present at the peace summit.

“Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan and I have to say my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan who is not here but the Prime Minister is here,” said Trump as he turned to Sharif and asked him to address the summit.

The bonhomie between Shehbaz Sharif and Donald Trump was on full display during the peace summit in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, which was attended by leaders of more than twenty countries.

Sharif thanks Trump for ‘stopping India-Pak war’

While addressing the peace summit in Egypt, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country had nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and praised him for “saving millions of lives in South Asia” by “stopping” the military confrontation between India and Pakistan that happened in May this year.

Showering praises on Trump, Sharif said, “I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel peace prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contribution to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team.”

Trump has, on several occasions, taken credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the four-day military confrontation in May, however, India has repeatedly denied any such claims.

“This is because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved the lives of millions of people there, and today here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East,” Sharif added.

“I would like to salute you for your exemplary leadership, visionary leadership, and I think that you are the man this world needed most at this point in time."

Later during the summit, in an apparant reference to PM Modi, Trump said “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he’s just done a fantastic job and I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

He then turned to Sharif standing behind him and asked, “Right?” Following which, both the leaders shared a brief laugh and Trump said, “They will, they will.”