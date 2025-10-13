From Egypt stage, Shehbaz Sharif gives Trump big thanks for 'stopping war' with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised US President Donald Trump at the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in Egypt for “saving millions of lives in South Asia” by stopping the war between India and Pakistan. President Donald Trump listens as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (AP)

Sharif, who was present along with other Middle East leaders, lauded Trump as a “man of peace” and announced backing the US President for Nobel Peace Prize.

“I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel peace prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contribution to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team,” Shehbaz Sharif said during his address in presence of the American President.

Though Trump has reiterated several times of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India has denied any claims of mediation in the four-day military conflict in May.

“This is because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved the lives of millions of people there, and today here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East,” the Pakistani Prime Minister added.

Reiterating that India and Pakistan being nuclear powers, Sharif said that without Trump's intervention “the war could have escalated to such a level who would have lived to tell what happened.”

The Pakistani leader called Trump “the most genuine candidate” for peace prize and a “man the world needed the most” currently. Sharif's praise for Trump came shortly after Israel backed the US President for peace prize.

“I would like to salute you for your exemplary leadership, visionary leadership, and I think that you are the man this world needed most at this point in time,” he said.

Sharif also said that the world would remember Trump as a man “who did everything and went out of the way to stop eight wars.”

The summit in Egypt, which came immediately after Trump's Israel visit, was aimed at supporting the ceasefire reached in Gaza, ending the Israel-Hamas war and developing a long-term vision to rebuild the devastated Palestinian territory.