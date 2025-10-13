Israel backs Trump for Nobel Peace Prize 2026: 'No one more deserving…'

The Israeli Parliament on Monday gave a unanimous call to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize next year, days after a snub from the Norwegian awarding committee. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interact after Netanyahu addressed the Knesset on October 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. (via REUTERS)

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana said Israel will rally speakers and leaders from across the world to nominate Trump for the peace prize next year. "There is no one more deserving than you," he said.

Trump is currently on a visit to Israel, his first after he brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which ended a two-year war in Gaza. The visit also coincided with Hamas freeing the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages under the ceasefire deal, brokered by Trump.

Follow all the latest updates on Trump's Israel visit here

Calling the Republican leader the 'greatest friend’ Israel ever had in the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has submitted Trump's name for the country's top award. He said, "No American president has ever done more for Israel."

"As for the other award (referring to the Nobel Peace Prize), you will get that too," Netanyahu said. Trump would be the first non-Israeli recipient of the “Israel Prize.”

“Mr President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace," Netanyahu said, adding, “together we will achieve this peace.”

Also Read: Israeli lawmakers display ‘genocide’ poster during Trump's speech, removed: Watch

Trump's nomination for the top award was also backed by the Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, who said, “By not giving the Nobel Peace Prize to you, the (Nobel Prize) Committee made a grave mistake.”

Trump arrived in Israel on Monday and met with Netanyahu and the families of hostages captured in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

After finishing the Israeli trip, Trump is expected to travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where he is expected to meet world leaders to celebrate the Gaza deal.