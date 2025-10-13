Members of Knesset, Israel's Parliament, were removed from the hall after raising posters reading ”recognize Palestine" during US President Donald Trump’s speech on Monday. Donald Trump addresses the Knesset, Israel’s parliament on Monday(via REUTERS)

Donald Trump is in Israel amid the release of Israeli hostages by Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, a breakthrough bringing the two-year long Gaza war to a halt. Follow Gaza ceasefire live updates

Two Israeli lawmakers, identified as Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, were seen being removed from the Knesset gathering after they displayed the posters that read ‘recognize Palestine’ during Trump's speech.

“That was efficient,” said Trump after the brief interruption.

Donald Trump was felicitated at the Knesset, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described him as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House.

Ayman Odeh, one of the two lawmakers removed from Knesset, later took to X and said, “They removed me from the plenum just because I raised the simplest demand, a demand that the entire international community agrees on: To recognize a Palestinian state. To recognize this simple reality.”

“There are two peoples here, and neither is going anywhere,” Odeh said.

Ofer Cassif also wrote on X that he and his friend Ayman Odeh did not “come to disturb, but to demand justice.”

“True peace that will save both peoples of this land from destruction will only come with the end of the occupation and apartheid and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel,” Cassif wrote on X.

“Refuse to be occupiers! Resist the government of bloodshed!” his post read.