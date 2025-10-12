Who was Roei Shalev? Oct 7 survivor who witnessed GF's execution dies by suicide, ‘I just want this suffering to end’

An October 7 Hamas attack survivor has died by suicide days after the tragic events’ second anniversary. Roei Shalev, 28, an Israeli survivor of the attack, saw his girlfriend being executed by Hamas terrorists. Who was Roei Shalev? Oct 7 survivor who witnessed GF's execution dies by suicide (Roei Shalev/Instagram)

Shalev’s body was found dead in a burning car on a highway exit near Netanya on Friday evening, October 10, as reported by The Jerusalem Post. He was seen on CCTV footage at a gas station before his death, filling a canister with fuel.

Who was Roei Shalev?

Shalev was one of the many survivors of the brutal October 7 Hamas attack that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Mapal Adam, among others. He shared a heartbreaking message on his Instagram page before his suicide.

Read More | Exclusive: ‘We pretended to be dead, but they found us and then…,’ Israel music fest survivor recounts horror

“I’m truly sorry. I can’t bear this pain any longer,” Shalev said in an emotional message on Instagram. “I’m burning inside, and I can’t contain it anymore.”

“Never in my life have I felt such pain and suffering — deep, burning, eating me from within. I just want this suffering to end. I’m alive — but inside, I’m already dead,” he added.

Shalev was injured in the 2023 Hamas attack on the Nova festival near Re’im. He was attending the event with Adam, 25, per The Times of Israel.

The couple hid under a truck and played dead for hours, before a terrorist shot Adam at close range, killing her. Shalev, who tried to protect Adam, was shot twice. However, he survived.

Read More | Netanyahu with fangs, propagandist inscription: Hamas carries out sickening parade while returning bodies of 4 hostages

Shalev recounted the tragic day in a 2024 Youtube interview. He recalled how he and his girlfriend told each other “I love you” before closing their eyes and playing dead, until a Hamas terrorist approached and shot them.

“They disappeared and I opened my eyes — Mapal is next to me in a pool of blood. She get bullet in her heart,” said Shalev.

Roei Shalev lost his mother to suicide

Shalev’s mother died by suicide just days after the October 7 attack. She, too, set her car on fire, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Shalev was remembered by the Nova Tribe Community organization, which represents survivors and families of the victims of the music festival massacre. “The Nova Tribe Community Foundation bows its head with a broken heart and deep sorrow, over the untimely death of its Roy, a community member who passed away under tragic circumstances,” a Facebook post reads. “Roei was a backbone of the community and his death is inconceivable news for us. Our condolences to the family, friends, community and their heavy grief.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).