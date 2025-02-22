Menu Explore
Ruthless Hamas terrorists killed Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their ‘bare hands,' IDF claims

BySumanti Sen
Feb 22, 2025 12:11 AM IST

Israel claimed Hamas terrorists murdered little hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their bare hands, but the terrorist organisation has denied murdering them.

Israel claimed on Friday, February 21, that Hamas terrorists brutally murdered little hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their bare hands. The terror group, however, has claimed the brothers were killed in a targeted airstrike carried out by Israel. Ariel was four years old when he was abducted, and Kfir was the youngest Israeli hostage, having been kidnapped when he was nine months old.

A poster shows slain hostages Oded Lifshitz, left, Ariel Bibas, center, and Kfir Bibas, right, whose bodies were released from the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)(AP)
A poster shows slain hostages Oded Lifshitz, left, Ariel Bibas, center, and Kfir Bibas, right, whose bodies were released from the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)(AP)

According to a post on X by the Israel Defense Forces, IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said, “Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning to Hamas

Kfir and Ariel’s bodies were positively identified after their bodies were handed over in coffins as part of the ongoing cease-fire deal. However, instead of their mother Shiri Bibas’ body, Israel received another unidentified body. Another body that was returned was that of hostage Oded Lifshitz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the remains initially believed to be Shiri’s belonged to a Gazan woman. He warned that Hamas would pay a “full price” for the “cruel and malicious violation” of the deal.

“We will work with determination to bring Shiri home together with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and malicious violation of the agreement,” the Israeli leader said in a fiery statement.

Vowing retribution over the ordeal, he Netanyahu added, “The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. May God avenge their blood. And so we will avenge.”

Meanwhile, Hamas said it was investigating the “error” and said it had “no interest in retaining any bodies.” “We reject Netanyahu’s threats, which serve only to manipulate Israeli public opinion,” Hamas said, saying Netanyahu “bears full responsibility for killing her and her children.”

