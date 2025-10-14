Hug that broke the internet: Twins reunite after 2 years in Hamas captivity. See emotional pictures

Hamas has released Israeli captives under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were released into the custody of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Among them were twins Gali and Ziv Berman, and a series of pictures showing their reunion has left the internet emotional. Twins Gali and Ziv Berman who were released from Hamas captivity. (X/@IsraelinUK)

“Gali and Ziv Berman, free and back home,” read a tweet posted on the official X profile of the Embassy of Israel in London. The pictures posted alongside capture the siblings' emotional reunion.

The brothers were taken from their home on October 7, 2023, but it is believed that they were kept separately. Their older brother, Liran Berman, told CBS News that “it was the longest the two have ever spent apart.” Despite their vastly different personalities, the twins were close to each other and were often seen doing things together.

The brothers were abducted from their homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during an attack, which also claimed the lives of several residents, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Gali was taken hostage when he left his safe room to help a friend and neighbour with a kitchen knife as his weapon. After his brother's abduction, Ziv was captured when his house was set on fire.

Initially, their family had no idea if they were alive. Almost a week later, they came to know that the twins were alive but were taken hostage.

Who are Gali and Ziv Berman?

The brothers, before being abducted, worked as lighting technicians. The outlet reported they used to schedule their work around their father, who has Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.

In the first phase of the US-brokered plan, Hamas released all living hostages, reported the BBC. In exchange, Israel freed almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.