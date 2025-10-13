Steve Witkoff says he feels late son's ‘presence’ amid Hamas hostages' return – what happened to Andrew?

Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, has shared an emotional X post about the Hamas hostages' return, where he mentioned his late son Andrew. Hamas terrorists are now releasing the last remaining hostages in Gaza after President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal. U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff says he feels late son's ‘presence’ amid Hamas hostages' return(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)(AP)

Witkoff expressed his admiration for President Trump, and said he feels his late son Andrew’s presence in this moment of joy. Andrew died in a heartbreaking tragedy in 2011.

“I wondered if I would ever see this day. It’s deeply gratifying to know that so many families will finally have their loved ones home. Today, twenty families are spared the unbearable pain of not knowing if they will ever see their loved ones again. But even in this moment of relief and happiness, my heart aches for those whose loved ones will not return alive,” Witkoff wrote on X.

Read More | Trump flies over ‘Thank You’ banner in Israel as hostages come home from Gaza: Watch

He added, “Bringing their bodies home is a must and an act of dignity and honors their memory forever. I can’t help but feel the presence of my son Andrew at this moment. I am profoundly grateful for the indomitable spirit of President Trump. This day would not have been possible without him.”

What happened to Steve Witkoff’s son, Andrew?

Witkoff and his wife Lauren Jill Rappoport share three sons, including Andrew. In 2011, when Andrew was 22 years old, he died of an OxyContin overdose at the now-closed Sunset Plaza Drive sober living facility in California. Andrew’s parents went on to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility, alleging that its negligence allowed their son to obtain the drugs.

Read More | Who was Roei Shalev? Oct 7 survivor who witnessed GF's execution dies by suicide, ‘I just want this suffering to end’

After his son’s death, Witkoff became an advocate for addiction awareness and recovery efforts. He even addressed this issue in his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Witkoff and Rappoport’s two other sons are Zach and Alexander. While Zack is a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company, Alexander is co-CEO of the Witkoff Group.