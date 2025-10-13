Threat to Donald Trump's life? Israeli 'psychic' warning goes viral amid Middle East visit | Watch

As US President Donald Trump arrived in the Middle East on Monday for his visit to Israel and Egypt to attend the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, celebrity ‘psychic’ Uri Geller released a video message warning the Republican leader of a potential threat to his life. Psychic Uri Geller warns Donal Trump of potential threat ahead of Gaza peace summit(X/@theurigeller)

In the video shared on his X profile, Geller said, “This message is for you Donald Trump. It is amazing that you’re coming to Israel, incredible that you’re going to give a mind-blowing speech at the Knesset. Please read my message, I am very concerned.”

He went on to caution the former US president about travelling to Egypt, particularly Sharm el-Sheikh. Follow Gaza ceasefire live updates

“Listen to me @realDonaldTrump - do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh. I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals,” he added.

Geller said, “This is a GOLDEN opportunity for Islamic terrorists - you are the biggest prize in the WORLD for them! Remember Sadat was killed by one of his own security forces. No-one can be 100% protected, not even you. Double your security cordon and hand-pick your bodyguards. Do not move ANYWHERE without a ring of steel!”

Watch video here

He was insistent in warning Trump against attending the peace summit, where he is set to co-chair alongside his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Uri Geller said, “I say don’t go there. Do not go to Sharm el-Sheikh.”

During the summit, several world leaders are expected to back Trump’s proposed peace deal aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Trump calls the trip ‘special’

Speaking to the media aboard Air Force One before departing for Israel, Trump said, “The war is over. Okay? You understand that?”

He described the trip as “special” and added, “Everybody's very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event.”

When asked about the Gaza ceasefire, Trump expressed optimism. “I think [the ceasefire] is going to hold… I think people are tired.”

First Israeli hostages released under ceasefire

Earlier on Monday, Hamas handed seven Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross, marking the first release under the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

There is no immediate update on the hostages’ condition. Hamas has stated that a total of 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners currently held by Israel.

The remaining 13 hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross in the coming hours, according to reports.