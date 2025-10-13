Trump flies over ‘Thank You’ banner in Israel as hostages come home from Gaza: Watch

Hostage Square in Israel's Tel Aviv overflowed with flags, flowers, and families, while a massive sign reading “Thank You” was unfurled on the beachfront as the country received a batch of hostages released by Palestinian militant outfit Hamas after two years of captivity in Gaza under the first phase of the fresh ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump was welcomed by Israel with a 'Thank You' banner visible from the Air Force One on Monday(X/@MargoMartin47)

The massive ‘Thank You’ sign, which was for the Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump to see from the air, was displayed as a gesture of public gratitude tied to diplomacy over the Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Follow Gaza ceasefire live updates

Visuals from Tel Aviv flooded social media, with users saying, “It feels like the whole country is at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv to welcome the hostages being released from Gaza today back hole.”

Hamas released seven hostages on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire that has brought the much-awaited paused to the war in Gaza that erupted after the Palestinian outfit's October 7, 2023, seige in Southern Israel.

The condition of those freed was not immediately known.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Donald Trump on October 9 announced that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the 'first phase' of plan to stop the fighting in Gaza and release hostages as well as prisoners.

The announcement followed days of talks between Hamas, Israel and other stakeholders that were held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm al-Sheikh.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, which led to the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians. The Hamas militants took 251 hostages to Gaza.