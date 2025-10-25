AJ Brown injury update: Eagles take crucial call for NY Giants game; fans get concerning news
AJ Brown injury update: The Philadelphia Eagles posted their final injury report for the Week 8 clash against the New York Giants. In a concerning update for fans, Nick Sirriani and co revealed star WR AJ Brown's status. The 28-year-old has been ruled out.
Last Sunday, Brown was electric in the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings, catching four of six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard grab. His 30.3 yards per catch marked a season high. Teammate DeVonta Smith also delivered a breakout game, pulling in nine receptions for 183 yards and a score, all personal bests for the year.
Despite a top run, Brown has occasionally shown frustration with Philadelphia’s run-heavy approach. Earlier in the season, he went nearly the entire opener against the Dallas Cowboys without a target until the final drive, when his lone 8-yard catch helped seal the 24-20 victory. Since then, his production has fluctuated , 27 yards against Kansas City, 109 yards versus the Rams, and just 7 yards on nine targets in a 31-25 win over the Buccaneers.
Following that Bucs game, Brown declined to speak with reporters and later posted a cryptic Bible verse on X, hinting at quiet withdrawal when unwelcome - a move that fueled speculation of internal tension. Reports soon surfaced of a private conversation between Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley, which Hurts later described as a casual “parking lot chat.”
Eagles final injury report
Adoree Jackson – Concussion → DNP / Out
Cam Jurgens – Knee → DNP / Out
A.J. Brown – Hamstring → DNP / Out
Azeez Ojulari – Pectoral → Full Participation / Out
Jakorian Bennett – Hamstring → DNP / Out
Grant Calcaterra – Oblique → Full Participation
Darius Cooper – Shoulder → Full Participation / Questionable
Landon Dickerson – Ankle / Back → Full Participation
Dallas Goedert – Calf → Full Participation
Brandon Graham – (Not Injury Related) → Full Participation / Out
Moro Ojomo – Shoulder → Full Participation
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Ankle → Full Participation