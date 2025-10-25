AJ Brown injury update: Eagles take crucial call for NY Giants game; fans get concerning news

AJ Brown injury update: The Philadelphia Eagles posted their final injury report for the Week 8 clash against the New York Giants. In a concerning update for fans, Nick Sirriani and co revealed star WR AJ Brown's status. The 28-year-old has been ruled out. AJ. Brown (11) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Last Sunday, Brown was electric in the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings, catching four of six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard grab. His 30.3 yards per catch marked a season high. Teammate DeVonta Smith also delivered a breakout game, pulling in nine receptions for 183 yards and a score, all personal bests for the year.

Despite a top run, Brown has occasionally shown frustration with Philadelphia’s run-heavy approach. Earlier in the season, he went nearly the entire opener against the Dallas Cowboys without a target until the final drive, when his lone 8-yard catch helped seal the 24-20 victory. Since then, his production has fluctuated , 27 yards against Kansas City, 109 yards versus the Rams, and just 7 yards on nine targets in a 31-25 win over the Buccaneers.

Following that Bucs game, Brown declined to speak with reporters and later posted a cryptic Bible verse on X, hinting at quiet withdrawal when unwelcome - a move that fueled speculation of internal tension. Reports soon surfaced of a private conversation between Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley, which Hurts later described as a casual “parking lot chat.”

Eagles final injury report

Adoree Jackson – Concussion → DNP / Out

Cam Jurgens – Knee → DNP / Out

A.J. Brown – Hamstring → DNP / Out

Azeez Ojulari – Pectoral → Full Participation / Out

Jakorian Bennett – Hamstring → DNP / Out

Grant Calcaterra – Oblique → Full Participation

Darius Cooper – Shoulder → Full Participation / Questionable

Landon Dickerson – Ankle / Back → Full Participation

Dallas Goedert – Calf → Full Participation

Brandon Graham – (Not Injury Related) → Full Participation / Out

Moro Ojomo – Shoulder → Full Participation

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Ankle → Full Participation