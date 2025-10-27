Who is Chloe Rodriguez? All about Giants' running back Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a horrible ankle injury on Sunday while his team was playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. This has ruled him out of the rest of the season. The injury news has now shed light on the rookie RB's relationship with his girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez. She has been a regular visitor to the Giants’ games and has been by his side on many occasions. Who is Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend? All about New York Giants RB's partner, Chloe Rodriguez(Instagram/chloee_rodriguez)

Who is Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez?

Rodriguez, as per People, was born in 2002. One of three daughters of her parents, the NFL WAG attended Clovis East High School in Clovis, California. She then moved to the California State University in Sacramento in 2020, where she met Skattebo, who was also studying there.

As per People, the two began dating in 2022. Their public interaction was first seen in May 2021 when the football player commented on an Instagram post by Rodriguez. He wrote: “She’s drippy like Drake in '06,” in the comment section.

It was in November 2022 that the first publicly available picture of the two individuals came to light. It was posted by Rodriguez and showed her with a group of students, including Skattebo, celebrating a win for the Hornets – the university’s team.

Rodriguez’s interests and areas of work

Skattebo transferred to Arizona State University to play for the Sun Devils. However, Rodriguez completed her graduation and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration last year. During her time at the California State University, she was also a cheerleader, per People.

Chloe Rodriguez found herself in the spotlight after her beau’s spectacular performance against the Eagles in an earlier game on October 9. As The Mirror USA reports, Skattebo’s girlfriend was largely unknown until that game. But when the rookie NFL star registered three touchdowns, focus shifted to his better half.

She posted a picture of herself in a custom blue Giants jacket, with the name ‘Skattebo’ written on top of it. The following Saturday, she shared another picture from the game, featuring herself and Skattebo. Rodriguez added the caption: “so far so good <3”

The Giants fanbase has warmed up to both the running back and his girlfriend. However, both of them will now need all the support they get as Skattebo struggles with his injury.

