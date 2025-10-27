Tyrone Tracy Jr. details how Cam Skattebo lifted Giants’ spirits on field after brutal leg injury | Watch

The New York Giants suffered another setback on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles as the team not only dropped to a 2-6 record but also saw running back Cam Skattebo suffer a gruesome lower-leg injury. The dislocation in his right foot left players and fans reeling. Tyrone Tracey Jr. later described how Skattebo reacted to the shocking on-field incident. Tyrone Tracy Jr. shares how he encouraged other players after his injury. (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Jaxon Dart 'devastated' after teammate Cam Skattebo suffers brutal leg injury in clash vs Eagles

Cam Skattebo suffers brutal injury

Midway through the second quarter against the Eagles, the Giants' day took a dramatic turn. Skattebo caught a short pass and attempted to cut upfield, but his right leg twisted unnaturally as he was tackled. He immediately grabbed his ankle in pain. Trainers rushed onto the field as Skattebbo struggled to put any weight on his leg. The reactions of nearby players made it clear the injury was serious.

Also Read: Why Joe Milton replaced Dak Prescott vs Broncos. Explaining Cowboys' stunning move

Tyrone Tracy Jr. reveals how Skattebo encouraged other players after injury

Tyrone shared, “After he got hurt, he's the one actually yelling from the cart, 'Let's [expletive] go. Let's do this. Let's do it.' And for us, you know, we're just trying to do the best we can for Skatt because his energy is infectious.”

He continued, “You know, for him, being hurt, being injured -- me personally, I'm just trying to do everything I can to make sure that, you know, I'm doing it for him.”

Before his injury, Skattebo was having a standout game, totaling 30 yards and a touchdown on just four touches as the Giants trailed the Eagles 14-7 in the second quarter. He has been a key contributor all season, leading New York rushing with 398 yards, ranking fourth in receiving with 189 yards, and topping the team with six total touchdowns, as reported by Newsweek.