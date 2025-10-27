Why Joe Milton replaced Dak Prescott vs Broncos. Explaining Cowboys' stunning move

Dak Prescott was sidelined vs the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and not because of an injury. As the Dallas Cowboys lost 44-24 in Week 8, head coach Mike McCarthy decided to sit his starting quarterback and give backup Joe Milton some late-game reps. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass in the second half against the Denver Broncos(AP)

Milton, who joined Dallas in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots, has served as QB2 since replacing Cooper Rush. Sunday marked one of his first real chances to take the field in a regular-season game. And he didn’t waste it.

On his opening drive, the rookie showed off the cannon arm that made him a draft-day intrigue, connecting with Jalen Tolbert on a 35-yard touchdown strike that cut through Denver’s secondary. It was a brief but impressive glimpse of his potential.

There’s no quarterback controversy in Dallas. Prescott remains the clear starter, especially after earning MVP-level praise earlier in the week from analyst Greg Ross, who called him “the MVP” entering Week 8 of the 2025 season.

Milton’s late-game cameo wasn’t about replacing Prescott - it was about protecting him. With the game out of reach, McCarthy opted to preserve his star for the stretch ahead.

Prescott, who was facing heat all along the game, was 19-for-31 for 188 yards passing, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Broncos QB Bo Nix led them on four TD drives for a 27-10 halftime lead, and his second TD toss to Troy Franklin made it 37-17. His 5-yarder to Harvey made it 44-17. He was 19 of 29 for 247 yards with the four TDs and one interception.