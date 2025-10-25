NFL Week 8: Full list of players out of action on Sunday - Christian Kirk to Brock Purdy

Week 8's injury report has confirmed several key absences, impacting fantasy lineups and game strategies amid six byes (Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks). Among those missing from action are Eagles' AJ Brown, 49ers' Brock Purdy and Jets' Garrett Wilson. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

List of players ruled out for Sunday

Paulson Adebo: Ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a knee injury.

AJ Brown: Ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants with a nagging hamstring injury.

Brandon Graham: Ruled out for Sunday, listed as "Not Injury Related" (NIR) on the final report.

Adoree Jackson: Ruled out for Sunday's game due to a concussion.

Cam Jurgens: Ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Azeez Ojulari: Ruled out for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

Sauce Gardner: Ruled out for Week 8 against the Bengals due to a concussion.

Garrett Wilson: Ruled out for Week 8 against the Bengals due to a knee injury.

Yetur Gross-Matos: Ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee/hamstring issue.

Bryce Huff: Ruled out for Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury.

Ricky Pearsall: Ruled out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury.

Brock Purdy: Ruled out for his fourth straight game (sixth overall) with a lingering toe injury (turf toe).

Nico Collins: Out vs 49ers after suffering a concussion in Week 7.

Christian Kirk: Hasn't played since Week 5. Recovering from a hamstring injury.

Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving: Bucs stars ruled out vs Saints.

Haason Reddick: Reddick (ankle/knee) has been ruled vs New Orleans.

Billy Bowman: Ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Divine Deablo: Ruled out against the Dolphins.

Jalon Walker: Walker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Kyler Gordon: Has been ruled out with groin/calf issues.

Roschon Johnson: Johnson (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Braxton Jones: Jones (knee) ruled out vs the Ravens.

Cole Kmet, Roschon Johnson, Braxton Jones, Tyrique Stevenson, and Kyler Gordon all ruled out for Sunday.

Josh Palmer: Bills star will not play vs the Panthers.

Trevon Diggs: Ruled out due to a concussion suffered in a home accident last week.

DeMarvion Overshown: Cowboys star will not return for Week 8.

Calvin Ridley: Ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Jeffery Simmons: Ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury.

Lukas Van Ness: Packers star won't suit up vs Pittsburgh.

Dontayvion Wicks: Wicks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Scotty Miller: Out with finger issue.