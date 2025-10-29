What is Daylight Saving Time? History, significance and science behind changing clocks

Daylight Saving Time, or DST, is the practice of advancing clocks to extend evening daylight. According to Britannica, Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States, formulated the idea of Daylight Saving Time in 1784. Here is a look at the logic behind DST and its history. What is Daylight Saving Time followed in US? All you need to know on history and science behind decades-old practice(Pixabay)

Also read: Where to celebrate Halloween in US? From Festival of Dead to Manhattan Parade and more

What is Daylight Saving Time?

The practice of advancing clocks by one hour between March and November, which extends evening daylight, allows people to make the most of natural daylight, as per the outlet. However, in November, after Americans “fall back” or return to standard time, more daylight is added to the mornings, according to USA Today. This year, DST ends on November 2, at 2 am local time.

Daylight Saving Time reduces the reliance on artificial lighting in the evening, which subsequently decreases energy consumption. Extended daylight saving time, signed by George W. Bush in 2005, saved about 0.5 per cent in total electricity use per day, according to a report by the Department of Energy, reports The New York Times.

The US Energy Policy Act has carefully laid out rules to standardize the implementation of Daylight Saving Time. However, it is not mandatory for all US states to follow them. For example, Hawaii and Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. At least 66 nations have practiced DST since its introduction, as per HowStuffWorks. But some countries have stopped following it for several reasons.

Also read: Only Murders in the Building Season 6 confirmed: Here's what we know so far

Daylight Saving Time history

Although it is believed that Benjamin Franklin was the first to conceive the idea of daylight saving time, George Hudson, an entomologist from New Zealand, first proposed modern DST in 1895.

After Germany adopted DST in 1916 during the First World War for energy conservation purposes, the practice gained popularity worldwide.

The US observed year-round DST in 1974 and 1975 in response to the Arab oil embargo. Finally, 43rd President George Bush extended DST from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November in 2005, as per the outlet.

FAQs:

Who first conceived the idea of Daylight Saving Time?

Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States, conceived the idea of daylight saving time in 1784.

Why is Daylight Saving Time observed?

Daylight Saving Time is observed to make the most of natural daylight and decrease energy consumption.

When does Daylight Saving Time end this year?

Daylight Saving Time will end on the first Sunday of November this year.

Which US states do not abide by the rules of Daylight Saving Time?

Hawaii and Arizona do not abide by the rules of Daylight Saving Time.