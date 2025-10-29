Only Murders in the Building Season 6 confirmed: Here's what we know so far

After five seasons of solving murders inside The Arconia, fans of Only Murders in the Building are curious to know if there will be a new case. The series, which premiered on Hulu, stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, and aired its fifth season in September 2025. Only Murders in the Building renewed for season 6 as Hulu takes the hit series beyond New York(Instagram/hulu)

As the season finale aired on Tuesday, Hulu announced that Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for Season 6

Only Murders in the Building Season 6

Hulu has officially renewed Only Murders in the Building for Season 6. This time, the trio of true-crime podcasters leave New York City for the first time, possibly heading to London for a brand-new mystery.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 recap

Season 5 followed the three amateur sleuths as they investigated the shocking death of Lester, The Arconia’s longtime doorman. The mystery pulled in new star guests, including Renée Zellweger and Téa Leoni, while exploring the many secrets hidden within the building’s walls.

According to PEOPLE, co-creator John Hoffman said this season explored a version of New York City that felt “ripped from the headlines,” and gave fans a more emotional look at the characters’ connections. “Our beloved doorman had a hold of so many tenants’ secrets,” Hoffman told Decider, adding that Season 5 dug deeper into the show’s world than ever before.

What do the stars say?

In an interview with USA Today, Steve Martin, who co-created and stars in the series, earlier said, “We believe we’re doing another season; we think so. But you have to live season by season. And even if it was canceled tomorrow, we’d have to say, ‘We had a great run.’”

Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, said she wants to keep growing with her character. “I really hope I can keep evolving Mabel as I get older because I want to do this for a long time,” she told Deadline. Hoffman has also said he’ll continue making the show “as long as they’ll have us.”

All five seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu, the perfect way to revisit every twist and clue before the next mystery begins.

FAQs:

1. Will there be an Only Murders in the Building Season 6?

Yes, Hulu has officially renewed the series for a sixth season.

2. When will Only Murders in the Building Season 6 release?

Currently, no release date has been announced.

3. Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building?

All five seasons of the hit comedy-mystery series are currently available to stream on Hulu.