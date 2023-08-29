What is your character from Only Murders in the Building as per your zodiac sign?

The new season of "Only Murders in the Building" will have its sixth episode on September 5, 2023. Let's see what kinds of personality traits each zodiac sign has, based on the characters from the show. Turning 60 and older brings the next lot of fun firsts. You could start a podcast with your neighbours as the characters do in Only Murders in the Building (2021-).(HT File)

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries can sometimes speak without thinking about how their words might affect others. They have a lively and charming energy, but when not controlled, it can turn into a sort of bossy behaviour. A character named Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, showcases these traits in the show. She's always full of energy and chaos, advising others to embrace the mess for the excitement it brings.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus often work hard and prioritizes success over personal relationships. They both desire and struggle with their work's demands. Donna Williams, portrayed by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, represents Taurus's qualities well. Taurus folks, like her, can be resistant to change or new ideas. They tend to hold onto their habits and opinions firmly, just as Donna clings to her smoking habit and initially rejects the idea of murder.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini is associated with curiosity and busyness. Howard Morris, played by Michael Cyril Creighton, embodies the essence of a Gemini with his love for gossip and diverse interests. Geminis are curious and changeable, just like Howard. They have a wide range of interests, which is evident in Howard's enthusiasm for various hobbies and activities.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is deeply connected to home and tradition. Bunny Folger, portrayed by Jayne Houdyshell, showcases Cancer's attachment to their past. While Cancers might seem tough on the outside, they have a gentle nature. Bunny appears harsh, but beneath that exterior, she has a kind heart and cares for the building's legacy. Her advice about loving multiple things is in line with Cancer's sentimental nature.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Leo has a sunny and self-important personality. Oliver Putnam, played by Martin Short, captures the Leo essence with his grandiosity and affection for his bulldog. Leos like to stand out and can be a bit dramatic. Oliver's behaviour, like using his son's college fund for his own goals, reflects the extravagance and desire for attention that Leo often exhibits.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are hardworking and detail-oriented. Poppy White, portrayed by Adina Verson, exemplifies Virgo's traits as a diligent assistant. Virgos are often perfectionists and tend to overwork themselves. Poppy's character demonstrates the Virgo tendency to put up with more than they should due to their beliefs about deserving less.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Libras value harmony and diplomacy. Sting, playing himself, embodies Libra's qualities in his aversion to conflict and desire to be liked. Libras can also react strongly when their comforts are compromised, which is evident in Sting's reaction to his fallout with Tim. His behaviour highlights Libra's struggle with accountability.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are associated with mystery and transformation. Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez, aligns with Scorpio's symbolism through her colour choices and enigmatic demeanour. Scorpios often embrace change and exhibit intense emotions, just like Mabel's black and marigold attire reflects the themes of transformation and mourning.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius are known for their optimism and love of freedom. Lucy, portrayed by Zoe Colleti, represents Sagittarius with her positive outlook and unique style. Sagittarians easily forgive and maintain a laid-back approach to conflict. Lucy's choice of comfortable footwear even with formal attire embodies Sagittarius' desire for comfort and flexibility.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are strategic and ambitious. Alice Banks, played by Cara Delevingne, reflects Capricorn's traits by aiming high and using others to achieve her goals. Capricorns can sometimes be seen as ruthless in their pursuit of success. Alice's behaviour, including emotional manipulation, aligns with the sea goat's desire to ascend and achieve.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius are known for their aloofness and unique habits. Charles-Haden Savage, portrayed by Steve Martin, embodies Aquariu's qualities with his quirky behaviours and independent nature. Aquarians often have eccentricities and can be quite cerebral. Charles' aversion to physical contact and specific preferences reflect these characteristics.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are compassionate and perceptive. Will Putnam, played by Ryan Broussard, embodies Pisce's traits through his kindness and understanding. Pisces individuals are often selfless and have a deep capacity for forgiveness. Will's decision to keep a secret to spare his father's feelings showcases Pisces' empathetic nature.