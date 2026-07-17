Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal or any other of these star footballers, who is your style twin at the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi: The Quiet Authority

Style DNA: There’s a reason they call him a GOAT and it’s not just the trophies. Messi carries himself with the kind of quiet authority that only true legends have. On the pitch, that shows up as stillness before the storm, no theatrics, no showboating, just calm before he does something unforgettable. Off the pitch, it’s the same aura. He walks like a man who’s seen it all and conquered it, and his style reflects exactly that — understated, monochrome, effortlessly assured. Boxy overshirts, relaxed wide-leg trousers, classic shell-toe sneakers. The one place he lets himself splurge is accessories, quietly carrying some of the most sought-after luxury bags in the game, kept muted in colour .