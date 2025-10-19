Selena Gomez responds to Hailey Bieber's ‘annoying’ comment; ‘she can say whatever’

Selena Gomez dropped a post on Instagram Saturday morning after Hailey Bieber appeared to throw shade her way again, this time over their rival beauty lines. “Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance, not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram Stories, as reported by Page Six. Selena Gomez fired back after Hailey Bieber’s new dig about brand comparisons.(AFP)

The singer and Rare Beauty founder followed it up with a softer note: “There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.” The Story was later deleted, Page Six reported.

Her post came hours after Hailey Bieber made comments about constant comparisons between her brand, Rhode, and Gomez’s Rare Beauty, calling the chatter “annoying.”

Also read: Bailey Zimmerman flaunts ‘new smile’ after teeth makeover. See photos

Hailey Bieber on “annoying” comparisons with Selena Gomez

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber said in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that,” she added.

The entrepreneur added another line that did not go unnoticed: “I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

While a rep for Hailey told Page Six that “none” of her comments were “about Selena Gomez,” the last remark was seen by fans as a jab at Gomez.

Neither of their teams have directly commented on the exchange.

Also read: Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025: A look at streamer’s past stalker incidents

A truce that did not last long

For years, Gomez and Bieber - who both have a history with Justin Bieber - have tried to put rumors of tension behind them. They even posed together at the Academy Music Gala in 2023 after the Only Murders in the Building star publicly asked her fans to stop attacking Bieber online.

Back in 2022, Hailey Bieber told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that it was “all love” between them, and things actually seemed to cool off for a while. Gomez even liked the entrepreneur’s Vogue cover, and Bieber returned the favor by liking the singer’s engagement announcement to Benny Blanco.

But peace between the two has not exactly held. As Page Six notes, fans noticed earlier this year that the pair had quietly unfollowed each other, sparking talk that their uneasy truce had fallen apart.

Now, with Gomez’s latest post, it looks like the cold war is back on.

FAQs

What did Selena Gomez say about Hailey Bieber?

She told fans to “be kind” and said Hailey “can say whatever she wants.”

What sparked Selena Gomez’s response?

Hailey called brand comparisons between Rhode and Rare Beauty “annoying.”

Did Hailey Bieber mention Selena Gomez directly?

No, her rep told Page Six that her comments were not about Gomez.

Have Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber been friends?

They have tried to keep things peaceful and even posed together in 2023, but tensions remain.