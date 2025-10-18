Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon 2025: A look at streamer’s past stalker incidents

Twitch streamer Emiru was assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 on Friday, October 17. The video of the incident, widely circulated over social media, shows the man walking up mid-meet-and-greet and trying to kiss her neck. Security stepped in, and the guy was pulled away fast, but the incident left Emiru visibly shaken. Emiru was attacked on stage at TwitchCon 2025 on Friday, October 17.(X/@emiru)

Emiru, whose real name is Emily Schunk, was then taken offstage as the crowd tried to figure out what had just happened.

However, this was not the first time something like this had happened to her. The 27-year-old streamer has dealt with at least two stalking incidents in the past. Both of which scared fans and fellow creators who have said female streamers are not being protected enough.

The Santa Monica Pier incident

Back in March, Fox 11 reported that during a live “IRL” charity stream on March 2 called Sis-a-thon, Emiru was walking the Santa Monica Pier with Valkyrae and Cinna when a man came up asking for her number. She said no. He replied, “I’ll just keep following.”

They laughed it off at first. Then he showed up again, this time wearing different clothes, yelling threats. The group fled and hid in a store until police arrived. He was not caught. Other streamers later said they had seen the same man before.

A home visit that went too far

In early 2025, a stalker showed up outside Emiru’s house. Streamer Mizkif, who lives with her, said on his stream that the man was banging on the door asking for Emiru by name. Mizkif armed himself with a gun to protect himself and called the cops. The man left before anything worse happened, but police eventually found him. However, the man was later released.

How Twitch responded to the incident

Twitch has since banned the assaulter and issued a short statement. “The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority,” they said in their statement, adding that they have increased security for meet-and-greets and check-in points.

Emiru has not spoken publicly since the assault, but her community has been loud.

