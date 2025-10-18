Emiru attack: TwitchCon faces shutdown calls as fans slam security arrangements after streamer assaulted

TwitchCon is facing shutdown calls online after popular streamer Emiru (Emily Schunk) was assaulted during a meet-and-greet session in San Diego, as seen in widely circulated videos. Twitch has released a statement after the attack on streamer Emiru at the TwitchCon San Diego event. (Instagram/emiru.jpg)

A male attendee was seen approaching the 27-year-old on stage, appearing to kiss her neck without consent. Event security was seen making a quick intervention to push the man away, and Emiru, shaken by the incident, was escorted offstage to safety. Following the incident, Twitch released a statement. Fans were left angered by what had transpired and questioned the effectiveness of the security at the event. “Why was security so late/what were they doing and what is is wrong with people??? buddy needs to be behind bars,” a person had written on X.

Soon, this anger grew into calls for a TwitchCon shutdown.

TwitchCon faces shutdown calls over Emiru assault

Several people called for TwitchCon to shutdown on X. “Twitchcon just need to shutdown and reopen a few years later because nothing good ever happens,” a person wrote.

“@Twitch shutdown twitchcon asap,” another added. Yet another person said, “TwitchCon is unsafe for people. Just wow…Shutdown TwitchCon!,” sharing an alleged video of the incident where the attacker appeared to pull out something.

Twitch issued a statement after Emiru's assault, which was slammed by many on X as well.

What Twitch said

Following the attack on the streamer, Twitch said in a statement on social media, “The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting."

They added, “In line with existing TwitchCon security protocols, law enforcement and event security were on site and responded to the incident. We immediately blocked this individual from returning to the TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events. We are coordinating with the impacted creator’s team and, per our standard protocols, continue to cooperate with any law enforcement investigations.”

Twitch noted that they've increased security at the ‘meet-and-greet attendance check-in point, and added that there’d be additional security personnel around participating streamers. “If you’ve RSVPed for a Meet & Greet, please note that we are unable to accommodate +1s for the remainder of the event,” they added.

The company further stated: “Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment or acts that inhibit the safety and security of our community. It’s really important to us that our creators enjoy their experience at TwitchCon and feel safe. We regret that their experience was disrupted by this horrible incident.”

The statement received a fair amount of backlash. “Twitch's security has always been a joke and every streamer knows that,” a person said. Another individual, claiming to be an eyewitness, added “I saw a sole security man doing his best out of the situation. I also saw a line of streamers and only 1 security supposed to be ‘everywhere at the same time’.”

It remains unclear if any arrests have been made or charges brought in the Emiru attack case. She was previously involved in a stalking case with fellow streamers Valkyrae and Cinna, where a man had threatened to kill them. “I'll kill you right now,” he'd told Emiru when she'd refused to share her contact details, BBC reported. The Twitch streamer has not yet commented on the TwitchCon attack.