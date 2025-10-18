Emiru attack video: Did the TwitchCon assailant pull a knife? Fans speculate

Twitch streamer Emiru, whose real name is Emily Schunk, attended TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego on Friday. During a meet-and-greet session, she was assaulted by a male attendee on stage. Twitch streamer Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon meet-and-greet.(X)

Video footage circulating widely on social media platforms shows Emiru interacting with a fan when the assailant approaches and attempts to kiss her neck without consent. Event security intervened quickly, pushing the man away. A visibly shaken Emiru was then escorted offstage to safety.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage among fans and fellow streamers, who are demanding the assailant's arrest and criticizing TwitchCon's security protocols.

Assailant had a knife?

As the video went viral, some users claimed they saw what they believed to be a knife in the assailant's hand as he was pushed away by security.

One person wrote, “Am I tripping or is this a knife being pulled by the dude who assaulted Emiru at twitch con? Last two seconds of the video in slow motion.”

Another added, "Actually disgusting & so disturbing seeing Emiru get assaulted at Twitchcon during a meet & greet. Also pulls out something that looks like a knife while walking away, hope that guys been caught. Public events are so unsafe right now, I’m worried for people at tomorrows protests."

A third person commented, “Did the dude pull out a knife or something there towards the after he got shoved? It looked and sounded like something and you could hear a ‘click’”

However, there is no confirmation of a knife or any weapon from authorities, eyewitnesses, or TwitchCon organizers. It remains unclear whether the man has been arrested or if charges have been filed.

In March 2025, Emiru, Valkyrae, and Cinna were targeted in a stalking incident during an IRL (In Real Life) streaming event in Santa Monica, California. An aggressive fan approached the group, made verbal threats, and allegedly said he wanted to "kill them."