American influencer Fandy gives birth on Twitch livestream, shows entire birth process 'including ugly parts’

Popular Texas-based gaming influencer Fandy shocked her fans after she livestreamed giving birth to her second child on Twitch. In an Instagram post, she explained why she chose to take the step, adding that her footage shows the entire birth process, including the “ugly and not so pleasant parts.” American influencer Fandy later explained her decision to livestream giving birth. (Screengrab (X))

Fandy gave birth to Luna Rose on October 8. She shared that she streamed her child's birth to her community (Twitch), with whom she had been communicating for the past 10 years.

Also Read: Twitch streamer assaults elderly Japanese man after being asked to stop filming in public place

She shared an Instagram post after her livestream to address people's negative remarks. “There are TONS of births that have been documented. This is no different from the thousands of them out there, it was just done in a live format, which showed the entirety of the birth process - the ugly and the not so pleasant parts included.”

Explaining it is one of the hardest things she has ever done; she chose a home birth after having a bad experience while giving birth to her firstborn in a hospital.

Addressing the allegations that she livestreamed for monetary gains, the influencer said, “I did not do it for the ‘money’. Neither me nor Bryan asked for subs, made goals, or really even acknowledged bits (as much as we appreciate you guys)… we were busy.”

“’I'll also announce it here; I’ve deactivated my OnlyFans as of today. I started my content creation journey 10 years ago as just a streamer and that’s what I’m going to just be from now on. My next arc starts now. Thanks for being a part of the journey,” she added.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I'm so happy for you. Congrats, mom and dad. You are amazing!!!” Another added, “Congrats on having baby Luna. It was eye-opening to see something so raw. I bet most people who watched learned a lot that night. Much love on your next endeavors.”

A third shared, “You are AMAZING. You made history. You were so strong and brave to do this. You broadcast something so beautiful, and we were all privileged to be able to witness this. So much love to this beautiful family.”

A fourth wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful mama! I was able to be there for a little bit of the live, and I immediately started crying. You are so strong, and it was definitely special. I love you so much! Sending lots of blessings to your new beautiful family.”