Twitch streamer assaults elderly Japanese man after being asked to stop filming in public place

A video of a Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer pushing an elderly Japanese man on a train has gone viral. Kelton_g was caught on camera arguing with an elderly man before pushing him.(@rutasosabu/X)

In the video, the streamer was dressed in a Monkey D Luffy costume from the popular anime series One Piece and appeared to be live-streaming while sitting in a priority seat.

The streamer, known as Keltonkeltonlive on Kick and kelton_g on Twitch, was approached by an elderly passenger who was annoyed by the noise. The man struck Kelton on the chest, saying he was being too loud. Kelton responded by giving a thumbs-up, asking if it was okay, and insisting that there was no volume.

On his third approach, when the elderly man tried to touch Kelton, he pushed him away. Kelton followed this with a second push as the man attempted to return to his seat.

Check out the video here:

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frutasosabu%2Fstatus%2F1970282915448979778&widget=Video

Kelton's side of the story:

According to Tokyo Weekender, Kelton later posted his side of the story on Instagram, though the account is currently unavailable.

He wrote: “Real context of what happened… I had to live this experience travelling on a train in Fukuoka, and we shouldn’t generalise because Japan is a ‘sugoe’ country!! Both the other person and I acted badly, the gentleman for being rude to me and trying to hit me three times in a row, and I for pushing him.”

The video has sparked debate online, with viewers divided on whether Kelton’s actions were justified or if he should have handled the situation differently.

Here's how people reacted:

The video sparked strong reactions online with users criticising the streamer for pushing the elderly man.

One of the users commented, “You people need to control yourselves when you are on vacation.”

A second user commented,“Japanese authorities should ID this man, deport him, and report him to Interpol for being a criminal.”

“Disrespecting an elder in Japan isn’t just rude, it’s spitting on their culture. Tourists like this give foreigners a bad name,” another user commented.

Kelton’s accounts on Twitch and Kick have been suspended, with a message stating that violations of the platform's Community Guidelines or terms of service led to the ban.