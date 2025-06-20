Who is Amouranth? Viral streamer returns to Twitch after profiting $38 million off Kick

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, is one of the internet’s most recognized and controversial live streamers. Known for her blend of gaming content, IRL streaming, ASMR and modelling, she built a massive following on Twitch before diversifying to platforms like OnlyFans and later, Kick. Her popularity soared in 2020 and 2021, when she became one of Twitch’s highest-earning female streamers, according to Dexerto. Amouranth is returning to Twitch. (Twitch)

Despite several bans over policy violations, she continued to dominate viewership charts. In 2023, she signed with Kick, a rival streaming platform backed by Stake, shortly after xQc’s $100 million deal made waves. While her contract figures weren’t disclosed, Amouranth told Dexerto it had “doubled” her income.

Kaitlyn Siragusa’s return to Twitch

On June 19, Siragusa confirmed she is leaving Kick and making her return to Twitch. In a humorous video posted to X, she is seen refuelling a green car with a 'Kick Com' plate, telling someone on the phone, “I’m on my way after I refuel a bit. Be there soon.” The car then morphs into a purple vehicle-Twitch’s signature colour- as a Spongebob-style screen reads “$38 million later.”

While it is unclear whether she will stream exclusively on Twitch or adopt a multistreaming model, her return stream is scheduled for June 20.

Amouranth not likely to return to YouTube

Amouranth’s presence on YouTube has been significantly limited. The Google-owned platform banned her main account over 'ban evasion' after earlier removing her ASMR channel for 'sexual content.' Given that, any future multistreaming is expected to exclude YouTube.

Even in her absence, Amouranth has remained a top name in online entertainment-drawing millions across various platforms and continuing to monetise her brand through content, partnerships, and subscription services.

FAQs

Who is Amouranth?

Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator known for her live streams, cosplay, and ASMR videos.

Why did Amouranth leave Kick?

While not confirmed, her June 19 video suggests she is moving on from Kick after reportedly earning $38 million there.

When is Amouranth returning to Twitch?

Her return stream is set for June 20, 2025.