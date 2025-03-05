How OnlyFans star Amouranth defended herself during gunpoint crypto robbery: ‘They pistol-whipped me…’

A trio of masked robbers attacked OnlyFans star Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, at her Houston residence, according to her live account of the incident shared online this week. The 31-year-old streamer who has 6.2 million followers on Twitch was held hostage during a traumatic home invasion ordeal. Amouranth was held at gunpoint at her Houston residence as a trio of armed masked robbers demanded her crypto wealth. (Amouranth/X)

However, she defended herself against all odds and shared the terrifying experience on X/Twitter on Sunday. Attaching a dramatic video of the day when she was held at gunpoint during a robbery attempt, Amouranth told her followers online, “I believe I shot one of them … I’m covered in blood but only some of it is mine.”

OnlyFans star Amouranth reveals terrifying encounter with masked robbers

Kaitlyn and her husband joined forces in a major plot twist as they went from being at the centre of what could’ve been a near-death experience to surviving that horror. The popular streamer posted security camera footage on her SNS profile, showing the world how she ultimately opened fire at least once at the intruders, targetting their safety. Three men are seen following Amouranth into a building on her property, where her husband was waiting with a loaded gun.

Finally, two gunshots are heard – at least one being fired by the influencer herself, before the robbers flee the scene. US media reports also established that one of the suspects was possibly hit by a bullet during the heated exchange. According to Fox 26, the attackers shot out a window to gain access to her home before kicking in the bedroom door.

Home invasion comes after Twitch streamer posted about her crypto fortune

However, before the trio ran away, they’re believed to have disrupted Amouranth’s peace. Shooting her door and kicking it in, they asked her to give her cryptocurrency and brutally hit her in the face with a pistol. The incident followed the streamer flaunting her $20 million in cryptocurrency on social media by posting a screenshot of her Bitcoin and Ethereum balances.

It’s presumed that the would-be robbers may have found out about her digital wealth when she bragged about it in Nov 2024. “Help! Do I sell or hold my BTC?” she asked her followers at the time.

Suspects still on the run

“They beat me … and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end,” she wrote on X. “They gave me a phone and said log in with a gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence.” Somehow, in the heat of the moment, Siragusa posted “I’m being too robbed at gunpoint” to her X account. NBC2 reported that after her husband spotted her online SOS, he waited for her in a different building. Amouranth eventually led the attackers there as part of the plan to flip the situation on its head.

The content creator was eventually taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. “The pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I Learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands where beat brown,” Siragusa said of the pistol-whipping and attack.

The Houston Police Department is heading the investigation. The suspects are yet to be apprehended.