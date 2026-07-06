China successfully test-fires missile into Pacific Ocean as joint naval drills with Russia begin

China's navy said it successfully conducted a test missile launch in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, after nations in the region warned that Beijing was planning to test an intercontinental ballistic missile. China launches strategic missile into Pacific Ocean, says Navy. (AFP)

"At 12:01 pm on July 6, a strategic nuclear submarine of China's People's Liberation Army Navy successfully launched a... strategic missile carrying a training simulation warhead into the relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean, accurately landing in the designated sea area," spokesperson Wang Xuemeng said in a statement posted on a navy WeChat account.

"This missile test launch is a routine arrangement of China's annual military training, and relevant countries were informed in advance," Wang said.

China-Russia joint naval exercises The launch came on the same day that China and Russia were due to begin their annual joint naval exercises off Qingdao, a major military port and seaside resort in China's east.

It was not immediately clear if the missile launch was part of those drills.

Regional countries alerted in advance Papua New Guinea's foreign minister and a New Zealand government source told AFP earlier on Monday that China was preparing to test-fire a nuclear-capable missile into the Pacific Ocean.

"Yes, China has briefed me. I was personally called by the Chinese ambassador," Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said when asked if he had been warned.

A New Zealand government source also told AFP China had alerted them about an upcoming intercontinental ballistic missile test.

They did not make clear where the missile was expected to land.

Previous Pacific missile test China's elite Rocket Force fired a dummy warhead into the sea near French Polynesia in September 2024, its first long-range missile launch over international waters in more than 40 years.

It appeared to be one of China's advanced Dong Feng-31 missiles, analysts said at the time, a weapon capable of delivering a thermonuclear warhead.

The long-range missile splashed into a patch of ocean long designated a nuclear-free zone under an international treaty.

New Zealand's Defence Force has privately warned that Beijing's naval forays and ballistic missile tests would become a "persistent" feature of the Pacific, according to an internal document obtained by AFP last month.