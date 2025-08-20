Chilling video shows Jean Pormanove being choked during livestream, days before death

French streamer Jean Pormanove, known for participating in extreme challenges, died after a reported 'ten days of torture, sleep deprivation and ingestion of toxic products'. Pormanove, real name Raphaël Graven, was found dead in his home in Contes, a village north of Nice, on Monday morning. French streamer Jean Pormanove has died at the age of 46

The French streamer died in his sleep on Sunday night during a live broadcast, the BBC said, quoting local media outlets. He was 46.

French government minister Clara Chappaz described his death and violence he endured as an "absolute horror", saying that he had been "humiliated" for months.

10 days of torture

Several social media users said that Jean Pormanove’s livestream had cut off abruptly after he spent 10 days broadcasting "extreme" physical violence, "sleep deprivation," and “the ingestion of toxic products”, per a BMFTV report.

Pormanove’s content on Kick ranged from humiliation sessions to shocking violence. He often participated in these extreme challenges with streamers Naruto and Safine – who were taken into custody in January this year on suspicion of violence against vulnerable people.

Videos streamed on Kick show him being choked, having food pushed into his mouth while being restrained, having objects thrown at him and more.

One shocking video shows a group of his friends choking him out during a livestream. The video has surfaced on X, where it left viewers shocked.

“That is not a prank. Those guys are trying to kill him and it sounds like they succeeded,” wrote one viewer.

“It's shocking that this was on a mainstream streaming platform, not the dark web,” another said. “This resembles a snuff film, not content suitable for all.”

Kick responds

A spokesperson for Kick told the BBC the company was "urgently reviewing" circumstances around the streamer's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jeanpormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community," they said.

