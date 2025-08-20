JeanPormanove death: What happened to streamer Raphael Graven? New update on cause of death

Famous French streamer JeanPormanove, whose real name was Raphael Graven, has died, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. He was 46 years old. Graven was found dead at a house in Contes, a village just north of Nice. Now, several claims about the circumstances of his death have surfaced. Kick streamer Raphael Graven died during a live stream(X)

Local media reports and several streamers reported that JeanPormanove was involved in a ‘ten days and nights of torture’ challenge days before his sudden death during a live stream. Officers were called to the residence after multiple social media users reported a sudden end to his live stream on Kick.

JeanPormanove cause of death

Officials addressed JeanPormanove's death. Minister Clara Chappaz said that Graven's passing is an ‘absolute horror’. She added that the streamer had been ‘humiliated’ for months.

“The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he endured are an absolute horror. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform. A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's management to obtain explanations,” she said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The responsibility of online platforms regarding the dissemination of illicit content is not optional: it is the law. This type of failure can lead to the worst and has no place in France, Europe, or anywhere else.”

Kick told BBC that it is ‘reviewing’ circumstances around the streamer's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jeanpormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community," the platform's spokesperson said.

Sarah El Hairy, France's High Commissioner for Children, said: “Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to be extremely vigilant.”

Addressing Graven's cause of death, prosecutors said they have initiated an investigation and ordered an autopsy, AFP reported.

Jeanpormanove had more than one million followers across his various social media platforms. Naruto announced his death on Instagram and paid tribute to his ‘brother, sidekick, partner’.