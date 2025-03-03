Menu Explore
Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru threatened by stalker during livestream

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 03, 2025 11:28 AM IST

Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru encountered a stalker who threatened to attack them during their ‘Sisathon’ stream on Sunday.

American online streamers Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru encountered a stalker who threatened to attack them during their ‘Sisathon’ stream on Sunday.

Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru threatened by a stalker. (Screenshot/ Sisathon Live Stream)
Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru threatened by a stalker. (Screenshot/ Sisathon Live Stream)

What happened?

Videos shared on social media show Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru getting off a Ferris wheel when a stalker approached them and asked Cinna for her phone number. She declined, saying that she "doesn't know how to use a phone." As the trio walked away, the stalker began following them and eventually threatened to attack them, forcing them to run. The streamers called security for help while repeatedly asking the stalker to stop harassing them.

Reactions -

Videos of the encounter have gone viral on social media, with fans saying they should hire bodyguards immediately.

One person wrote on Reddit, “Emiru really has some psychotic stalkers. This dude seemed to be mad she didn't want to give him her number…I remember when Poki talked that the reason she doesn't do IRL streams is because she's afraid for her safety. I completely understand. There are seriously some crazy people out there.”

Another added, “They should have more security, they reach a big viewership and are women. Creeps and psycho that create storyline in their head that they date someone. We seen it here even this week. The amount of time celebrities that had psycho break into their house, WWE wrestlers, Youtubers…Like I'll always remember the guy who broke into Gavin Free (Slow-mo guys) and Meg Turney, to kill Gavin because he said he was married to Meg and the guy ended up getting shot and killed by police.”

Some users shared old videos saying the same stalker had followed the trio multiple times in the past.

The name of the stalker and additional details regarding the incident are currently not available. Meanwhile, xQc also reacted to the incident during his recent stream.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
