Hasan Piker dog collar row: Did Twitch streamer shock Kaya for moving out of camera view?

Streamer Hasan Piker is facing allegations of animal abuse over an incident during his livestream on Twitch on October 7, Tuesday. Hasan scolded his dog, Kaya, as it moved out of the camera view, and the dog started yelping after that. Twitch steamer, Hasan Piker.(Twitch)

Many users on social media, including YouTuber Ethan Klein, alleged that Hasan is using a shock collar to punish the dog when it moves out of the camera view.

Further fueling speculations, social media pointed out that Piker had admitted in one of his streams that he owns a shock collar for his dog, Kaya, a husky-mix breed. Kaya features on Hasan Piker's streams regularly, and social media accused him of torturing the dog to use it as prop for his stream.

Here's the viral moment from Hasan's Tuesday stream:

Among the first to slam Hasan Piker for the alleged animal cruelty was streamer Ethan Klein, an Israeli-American YouTuber who runs the h3h3 Production channel on YouTube. On the official Instagram handle of h3h3, Klein accused Piker of animal cruelty on the live broadcast.

"Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off her bed," Klein wrote. “She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young, energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. This had to be the result of some brutally strict training.”

Soon after, Piker, known for his strong pro-Palestine views, was trending on social media, with widespread accusations of animal cruelty against him.

Social Media Slam Hasan Piker

Here are some of the reactions surrounding the allegations of animal cruelty against Hasan Piker.

“Is he shocking that dog to keep it on screen? This dude’s a f***** psycho,” one user wrote. “LA’s Department of Animal Services investigates animal cruelty and neglect. I’m calling in the morning. You should too. (888) 452-7381.”

“Hasan allegedly shocking his dog and calling it ‘spoiled’ for wanting to move off it's bed Don't know how else you can interpret this clip, that is really fucked up,” wrote another. “Even his response, If my dog just randomly yelped then I would instantly check why.”

There were also calls for Piker to be banned from Twitch.