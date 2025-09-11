Charlie Kirk shooting: Hasan Piker, set to debate MAGA ally soon, suggests he could be attacked too

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who was set to debate Charlie Kirk later this month, reacted to the shooting at the Utah University on Wednesday. Kirk, CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was in critical condition at a Utah hospital after being shot at, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. A suspect was in custody, the college said. Hasan Piker reacted to Charlie Kirk's shooting on Wednesday(Twitch)

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University show Kirk speaking at the university when a single shot rings out, and the MAGA influencer can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.The suspect is in custody.

President Donald Trump and a host of Republican and Democratic elected officials decried the shooting and offered prayers for Kirk on social media.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who was at the event, said in an interview on Fox News Channel that he heard one shot and saw Kirk go back.

“It seemed like it was a close shot,” Chaffetz said. He said there was a light police presence at the event and Kirk had some security but not enough.

“Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he said. “And so we just don’t have these types of things.”

Hasan Piker reacts

Piker was scheduled to debate Charlie Kirk at Dartmouth College on September 25. On his Twitch live stream, he urged his followers to stop making jokes about the shooting. He suggested he could be similarly targeted.

“This is a terrifying incident,” Piker said. “The reverberation of people seeking out vengeance in the aftermath of this violent, abhorrent incident is going to be genuinely worrisome.”

(With AP inputs)