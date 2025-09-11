Is Charlie Kirk OK after UVU shooting? Latest updates on his health condition

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Monday. A spokesperson of Krik confirmed that the Turning Point America founder was been hospitalized and “it doesn't look good”. President Donald Trump confirmed in a post on Truth Social that Kirk has passed away. Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.(AP)

A video surfaced showed blood spilling out of Kirk's neck after he was shot. Speaking to NBC News, Justin Hickens who was about 20 yards from the stage where Kirk was speaking, said that he saw "a bunch of blood coming out of Charlie." He said the 31-year-old's body then "kind of kick back and go limp."

A video surfaced which showed Charlie Kirk loaded into a vehicle to be carried to the hospital. Here's the video:

Charlie Kirk was at Utah Valley University as part of his America Comeback Tour series of events. He had shared a photo from the event earlier on Wednesday, which showed hundreds of people in attendance. They had gathered around a tent and listened and interacted with Charlie Kirk.

A video surfaced which showed the exact moment Kirk was shot while he was seated inside the tent:

It was initially reported that the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody. But Utah Valley University confirmed that the old man taken into custody and seen in a viral video of arrest is not the suspect. No one else other than Kirk was hit. A video surfaced that allegedly showed the suspect being taken into custody.

Here's the video:

President Trump, as well as Vice President JD Vance, have asked for prayers for Kirk and his family. “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the POTUS wrote. “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” JD Vance wrote.

FBI Monitoring The Situation

Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI, said that the bureau is monitoring the situation and FBI agents are on the way to assess the matter. Patel prayed for Kirk and his family.

“Out thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel wrote said on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly and FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

This is a developing story.