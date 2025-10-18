Twitch streamer Emiru assaulted at TwitchCon, fans ask 'why was security so late'

Popular Twitch streamer Emiru (Emily Schunk) was attacked during a meet-and-greet session at TwitchCon in San Diego. Twitch streamer Emiru was assaulted.(X)

What happened?

Video footage circulating on platforms like X and Reddit shows a male attendee approaching Emiru on stage, appearing to attempt to kiss her neck without consent. Event security quickly intervened, pushing the man away, and a visibly shaken Emiru was escorted offstage to safety.

Fans react

The incident has sparked widespread anger among fans and streamers, with many calling for the man's arrest and questioning the effectiveness of TwitchCon’s security measures.

“Why was security so late/what were they doing and what is is wrong with people??? buddy needs to be behind bars," one person wrote on X.

Another added, "He went in and kissed her neck this guys a creep and deserves to get put under the jail."

A third person commented, "Security at Twitchcon is a complete joke. They allowed some psycho to grab Emiru before security acted."

Another expressed, "Twitch said there was increased security at TwitchCon but some weirdo still managed to assault Emiru??? How are attendants supposed to feel safe if they let this happen around one of their biggest creators?"

Another social media user wrote, "So some freak just assaulted Emiru at TwitchCon. This behavior is disgusting. I’m amazed that she still came back to finish the Meet and Greet line, honestly she deserves the utmost of respect. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!"

It remains unclear whether the man has been arrested or if any charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Earlier this year, Emiru was involved in a stalking case alongside fellow streamers Valkyrae and Cinna. She has not yet commented on the latest incident.