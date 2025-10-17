What is Great California ShakeOut? Millions attend annual earthquake drill to prepare for ‘big one’

Millions of Californians paused their routines on Thursday morning to participate in the 17th annual Great California ShakeOut, the state’s largest earthquake preparedness drill. At 10:16 am, participants across the state practiced the life-saving technique: ‘drop, cover, and hold on, ' reported ABC 7 news. Great ShakeOut 2025: Millions of Californians take part in statewide earthquake drill(AFP)

In San Diego alone, nearly 980,000 residents registered for the event, joining over 10.3 million participants statewide, as per ShakeOut.org. The annual drill, which began in 2008, aims to educate residents about earthquake safety and response practices, according to another Times of San Diego report.

In a statement, the ShakeOut organization said, “What we do to prepare now, before the next big earthquake, will determine how well we can survive and recover.”

Great California ShakeOut 2025

According to the report, to make the event more interactive, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) brought a mobile “shake trailer” to Waterfront Park in San Diego. The simulator let residents experience the jolts of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, complete with rattling objects and swaying ground. Between 6 am and 1 pm, visitors learnt about earthquake early warning systems, emergency preparedness, and life-saving actions. The goal behind holding the drill is to ensure every Californian knows what to do when disaster strikes.

Municipal employees from Oceanside, Santee, Solana Beach, National City, Imperial Beach, and the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department also took part in the exercise.

Reminder to prepare for the big one

Christopher Heiser, Executive Director of San Diego’s Office of Emergency Services, told Times of San Diego, “The annual event is a perfect reminder to make sure your family and loved ones have an emergency plan.”

Experts recommend that every household be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours after a major disaster, which includes having a first-aid kit, prescribed medications, non-perishable food, and water. Homeowners and renters were also urged to know how to turn off their gas lines in case of leaks after a quake, stated the ABC7 News.

Why the drill matters

The Great ShakeOut exercise emulates a magnitude 7.8 quake on the southern section of the San Andreas Fault, which is among California’s most volatile fault lines. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) suggests that this rupture could generate shaking that lasts four minutes, and could yield 2,000 people dying, tens of thousands being injured, and more than $200 billion in damage.

San Diego County alone has a 93% chance of experiencing a major earthquake within 50 kilometers in the next 50 years. The Rose Canyon Fault, which is located from La Jolla to downtown San Diego, has an 18% probability of causing a 6.7-magnitude or larger earthquake in the next 30 years.

FAQs:

Q: What is the Great California ShakeOut?

A: It is an annual statewide earthquake drill aimed at teaching Californians how to protect themselves during earthquakes.

Q: When does the drill take place?

A: Every year on the third Thursday of October. This year’s drill was held at 10:16 a.m.

Q: What are the key safety steps?

A: Remember to Drop, Cover, and Hold On during shaking.