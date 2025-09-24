Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Fallbrook plane crash: Lone pilot survives with minor injuries as aircraft goes down near San Diego

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 04:02 am IST

A single-engine plane crashed in Fallbrook, CA, sparking a fire. The blaze is contained; the pilot survived with minor injuries, no others aboard.

A single-engine plane crashed in the Fallbrook area of California's North County on Wednesday, sparking a bushfire.

North County Fire Protection District said in an update that the situation has been contained and the pilot has survived with minor injuries. No one else was aboard the aircraft, they confirmed in the update.

"There is a road closure in place on S. Mission Rd. from S. Stagecoach Lane to Mission Oaks Road," it added.

This story is being updated.

