6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami warning yet

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Indonesia’s Papua province on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. No tsunami warning was issued following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake.(Representational image)

The quake occurred at a depth of 70 km with its epicenter located about 200 km from the city of Abepura, which has a population of over 62,000.

No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.